Greater Manchester to Darlington: How I found my forever home at 60

A 60-year-old has spoken about her life-long journey to find her forever home in the North East. Janice, 60, has started a new chapter of her life in Darlington as she settles into her new home in Newton Aycliffe.

After buying her first home in Mossley, Greater Manchester in 1999, Janice took the plunge and relocated to Keepmoat’s Elder Gardens estate in Darlington - 102 miles away.

Looking for a fresh start closer to her family and the desire to be a part of a thriving new community, the decision for Janice to discover her new home was driven by her daughter, who relocated to the North East four years ago and fell in love with the region.

The radiology receptionist enquired about a new home at Elder Gardens near Darlington to begin her journey to create a new life even further ‘up north’. Janice credits the ease of her momentous move to the team of professional movers at Keepmoat.

Janice's home

She explains: “My main motivation for moving was to be closer to my daughter. It’s only a couple of hours away from my old home, but this move made a world of difference. It was great to be supported by the Keepmoat team every step of the way. The process was so much easier by having their support.

“I instantly felt at home here and I love being able to pop round to my daughter’s house whenever I want! Plus, my mum was from the north east, so I still have extended family here. It feels great to be in a place where there are familiar faces and fond memories.

“Darlington is a great place to live, I’m surrounded by green open spaces and plenty of parks on my doorstep. At the same time, it’s just a short distance from essential amenities, making it incredibly convenient. There are great transport links, shops, and schools nearby, while the beautiful countryside and walking routes are perfect for spending time outdoors.

“Moving here has not only made me closer to my daughter but it’s also opened up new opportunities to connect with new people. I’ve managed to get a job at a local hospital and all my colleagues have been lovely.

Janice

“One of the highlights has been joining a social group called ‘Pimm’s & Needles.’ We meet monthly, and it’s such a welcoming space. The group is all about connecting with others while enjoying arts and crafts activities or even just chatting over a cup of tea. Everyone is so friendly, and it’s been a fantastic way to feel part of the community and share time with people who have similar interests.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

