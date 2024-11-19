Housebuilder continues support for Andy's Man Club with half marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guildford-based Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties employee, Sarah Hunt, has fundraised over £5,000 for Andy’s Man Club by completing the AJ Bell Great North Run half marathon.

Last month, Sarah joined 60,000 runners to embark on the largest annual half marathon in the world, starting in Newcastle before running 13.1 miles to South Shields.

This year’s Great North Run participants have raised over £6 million so far, with Sarah choosing to fundraise for men’s suicide prevention charity, Andy’s Man Club.

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ charity of the year, Andy’s Man Club provides weekly free-to-attend support groups led by volunteers across the UK, helping over 4,500 men each week.

The money raised by Sarah will bolster the housebuilders’ overall fundraising efforts for the year so far, having raised over £93,000 and counting.

Sarah Hunt, Personal Assistant to Managing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “It was an amazing experience to take part in the Great North Run, the atmosphere was incredible and something I will not forget in a hurry. This was my first half marathon and having not had much time to train, I am so thrilled with my time of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

“I would like to thank everyone who has sponsored, which will support the charity’s phenomenal work to continue. This year of fundraising is also in memory of Darren Edwards, Andy’s Man Club project development champion for the south-east region. Darren was ecstatic to be working with Southern Counties and would be very proud of the partnership, all the donations and the awareness being spread.”

Dominic White, Area Lead from Andy’s Man Club, adds: “We would like to congratulate Sarah on this fantastic achievement and extend our gratitude towards Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties for their continued support and fundraising efforts for our charity. This support enables us to keep expanding to reach more men across the UK and to make a real difference for those in need of our support.”

To find out more or to donate to Andy’s Man Club, visit https://andysmanclub.co.uk/