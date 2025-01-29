Local carers get on their eBikes to reduce travel tine and increase contact

By Samara Ullmann
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:08 BST
Carers at home care provider, Springfield Healthcare in South Tyneside have been test riding a set of eBikes, thanks to leading provider of electric bikes, ESKUTA.

In a bid to dedicate more time and reduce time between home visits, decrease environmental impact and support its carers overall wellbeing, Springfield Healthcare has invested in two state-of-the-art eBikes, cutting travel time in between calls by a third.

The eBikes have been allocated to two carers, including Justice, who is already experiencing the benefits of the bike.

Carer, Justice said: “It’s a really cool initiative that’s going to help make my daily visits much easier and much quicker. The bike is environmentally friendly and zero emissions - thank you, Springfield, for the support in making my job easier.”

Carers from Springfield Healthcare in South Tyneside

Operations Team Lead at Springfield Healthcare in South Tyneside, Victoria Fenwick, added: “We’re aiming to reduce the travel time between visits so that our carers can dedicate more time to the people we support.

“This initiative forms part of a group wide commitment to sustainability and carer welfare, contributing to a greener environment while promoting a more efficient and enjoyable work experience for our teams.”

Jake O’Connor, Care Sector Partnership Manager at ESKUTA, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Springfield Healthcare as they integrate our SX-250 eBikes into their carer travel operations.

“This solution will greatly reduce travel costs, enhance the efficiency of their carers and promote sustainability through lower carbon emissions. Overall, improving service delivery and having a positive impact on both carers and clients. We look forward to scaling this initiative together, maximising its impact."

The innovative partnership underpins Springfield Healthcare’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to exploring opportunities that benefit both its workforce, the environment and the people they care for.

