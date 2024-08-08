Lumo announces the Charlie and Carter Foundation as 2024 Charity Partner
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sarah and Chris established the charity in loving memory of their sons Charlie & Carter Cookson, who both sadly passed away from life-limiting conditions. Lumo will support the charity by aiding in its fundraising efforts over the course of the next year and have already raised over £500 through various fundraising activities.
Lumo is passionate about giving back to the local community and supporting causes that matter to its team. That’s why for 2024/25, the company entrusted its employees with the important task of choosing its charitable partner, ensuring that the chosen charity reflected the values and decision of the entire organisation.
Lisa and Derek Shotton, a husband-and-wife duo both working at Lumo, were instrumental in the selection of The Charlie and Carter Foundation as Lumo’s chosen charity. Speaking about her draw to the foundation, Lisa said:
“I met Chris and Sarah over twenty years ago through a mutual friend and it was really difficult seeing a lovely couple go through such heart ache, but the fact they are putting all of that grief into helping others is absolutely amazing.
“They have dedicated their lives to this charity, to take away the financial strain from other families, so they can spend precious time with their loved ones. I couldn’t think of a better cause for Lumo to support.”
Sarah Cookson, Director of The Charlie and Carter Foundation, said:
“We are absolutely delighted to be Lumo’s chosen charity of the year and are looking forward to coming together to raise much needed awareness of the work we do at The Charlie & Carter Foundation.
“By working together to raise vital funds we can continue to financially support our CCF Families, to allow them to make precious memories with their poorly child. We want to say thank you to all of our supporters who nominated us and to Lumo for providing incredible support to so many causes – we feel honoured to be one of them."
If you would like to support Lumos fundraising, please click on the link here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.