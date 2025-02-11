Neurodivergent teen overcomes adversity to pursue dream career in construction

A Newcastle-based teenager who previously struggled at school and found the classroom environment overwhelming, has found her calling within the construction industry and is pursuing her dream career with top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat.

18-year-old Kaycie Hall is currently undertaking her Level 2 Bricklaying apprenticeship at the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Training Hub in Scotswood which will provide her with a nationally recognised qualification, unlocking a dream future on site.

Kaycie began her apprenticeship with Keepmoat in June 2023, after completing the Women into Construction course with the housebuilder - an introductory programme that aims to encourage more women into the industry.

The West Denton based teenager currently works on site at The Rise development, a project from New Tyne West Development Company (NTWDC), a partnership between Keepmoat and Newcastle City Council that aims to deliver 1,800 new homes in the area.

Kaycie explains: “I’ve always preferred hands-on work. At school, I struggled with the classroom environment. I'm neurodivergent and found school overwhelming at times - it was difficult to have to sit still and focus on written work for long periods of time.

“I’ve always been interested in a more practical, skills based career and when I joined the Women into Construction course, it confirmed that construction was the right path for me. After completing the six-week programme, I was able to secure an interview with Keepmoat, and now I’m pursuing my dream career!”

She adds: “My apprenticeship has been beneficial in so many ways, I’ve gained important, industry-leading practical skills from the NHBC Training Hub, and it’s also enabled me to really grow in confidence. I speak to so many different people every day and I’m really proud of how my communication skills have developed over time.

“It’s been great to work with such a range of people including a local school and it’s rewarding to not only see the finished product the team has worked hard on, but also to see the positive impact our work has on others.”

Geoff Scott, Social Value Manager at Keepmoat, added: “The team is extremely pleased with Kaycie’s progression throughout her apprenticeship. Both her practical skills and her confidence have flourished throughout her time at the bricklaying academy. Our apprenticeship schemes are a testament to Keepmoat’s commitment to delivering key skilled workers into the talent pipeline in the face of a skills shortage.

“It is a privilege to see our apprentices thrive in their roles and become part of the next generation of much-needed bricklayers and we look forward to seeing them progress and succeed with the industry.’’

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track record of delivering quality new homes across the UK at prices people can afford. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.

Roger Morton, Director of NHBC’s apprentice training programme and hubs, said; "It’s fantastic to see how Kaycie is thriving at the NHBC Training Hub in Newcastle. Our hubs are not only creating a local supply of talent for the house-building industry but also making a significant positive impact on the lives of apprentices.

"Bricklaying is at the heart of house building and is a vital skill. Through our existing training hubs and our £100 million investment in a national network of 12 new multi-skill hubs, NHBC is committed to supporting the next generation of housebuilders. Our industry-leading, recognised training equips apprentices like Kaycie with the skills she needs to deliver high-quality new homes.

"By immersing apprentices in real site conditions from day one, we fully prepare them for life on site. Quality drives everything we do and our tailored approach is enabling Kaycie and other apprentices to qualify in just 14 to 18 months, with many achieving distinctions. That’s nearly twice as fast as traditional education routes, which can take up to 30 months.”

Kaycie’s apprenticeship includes an initial five weeks of tailored and immersive training at the NHBC Training Hub covering both theory and practical skills before working on site. This is followed by four further two-week blocks at the NHBC Training Hub every ten weeks throughout the apprenticeship programme which is being delivered in 14 to 18 months. The rest of Kaycie’s time is spent at The Rise honing her skills.

For more information, please visit www.keepmoat.com.