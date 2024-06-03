Planning committee approves bid to replace derelict pub with 32 new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish a derelict pub to build 32 new homes in Whitburn have been approved by South Tyneside Council’s planning committee.

Plans to demolish a derelict pub to build 32 new homes in Whitburn have been approved by South Tyneside Council’s planning committee.

The North East region of Lovell applied to demolish the former Whitburn Lodge pub in Mill Lane, which closed in 2012. The building has attracted anti-social behaviour since it was vacated, leading to numerous fires over the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning committee voted to approve the plans at a meeting on Monday (20 May). The application will now be referred to the Secretary of State and if no queries are raised, planning consent will be granted.

An aerial image showing the layout of the 32 homes to be built by Lovell at Laurel Gate in Whitburn

Lovell plans to build 24 private and eight affordable homes on the site. The development will be known as Laurel Gate.

As part of the development proposals, the company will increase biodiversity by more than 30 per cent. This will be through a combination of on-site measures and by funding additional biodiversity enhancements in the wider area through a £29,400 contribution. A further £12,896 will be paid to protect existing wildlife habitats.

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships, said: “Laurel Gate will make use of land that has previously been developed to provide homes that meet the needs of people living in Whitburn and the wider area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These two, three and four-bedroom homes will be highly energy efficient, with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points. This will help residents to save money on running costs and to reduce their carbon impact.

“The affordable properties include discounted homes for first-time buyers, as well as some low-cost rented homes.

“Laurel Gate will include an open space with a pond to drain surface water while creating new wildlife habitats. A link to the Souter walking trail will also be created.”

The plans include demolition of the pub building and clearing the former car park, beer garden and surrounding land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Jones added: “The Whitburn Lodge building has become an eyesore at this entrance to the village. By building a sensitively designed development, we can create attractive street scenes that complement the coastal location and its heritage.”