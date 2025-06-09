Public meeting to discuss healthcare services in South Tyneside

People with an interest in health and social care services are being invited to attend Healthwatch South Tyneside’s AGM next month.

The annual meeting, open to the public, is being held at The Learning Lounge at Hebburn Central from 10am to 12noon on Monday July 7, followed by a light lunch with the opportunity to network.

There will be an overview of the annual report and accounts, and guest speaker Louise Lydon, Chief Officer and Secretary of Community Pharmacy Gateshead, will give an update on the Pharmacy First Service.

Please register to attend by emailing [email protected] or calling the office on 0191 489 7952 by Monday June 30.

