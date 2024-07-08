RNB Anglers United Hebburn Club raise money for the SSVLB

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local angling club has raised £1,605 for the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) in a 12-hour fishing match through the night.

The RNB Anglers United Hebburn Club completed the 12 hour-charity match throughout the night for the local South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade.

It took place at Hebburn Marina and started at 6pm on the Saturday and finished at 6am on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club managed to raise £1,605 on the night, which was handed to the SSVLB before the event began.

RNB charity night

The event began with training from Dr Mike Davison, consultant in emergency medicine and pre-hospital care, who taught the club how to remove hooks from body parts, how to deal with cuts, sprains and breaks from slips, trips and falls.

More serious issues were covered like a heart attack to ending up in the water and drowning and a member suffering from hypothermia.

The group were then trained by the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade Captain Dave Ratcliffe and operational team member Brandon Evitt, who demonstrated how to deal with a member in the water and what to do and what not to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then the club was trained in using throw lines with all members taught how to throw, recover a casualty and repack the lines.

Dr Mike Davion teaching first aid

The club was then given two throw lines for future matches by the SSVLB.

There was then a barbecue which lasted for an hour.

The group then fished from 10pm until 5am in very tough conditions.

The prize table was set up at 4am.

SSVLB throw line demonstration

At 5am the prizes were awarded with everyone taking part walking away with something from the prize table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club then cleared their boundaries, including other people’s rubbish that was there when they got there and removed it.

The event finished at at 6am with the area cleaner than before... it was cleared thoroughly.

A club spokesperson said: “The training and development of club members is crucial and the welfare of members is a top priority.

SSVLB throw line demonstration

“We are a club that fishes together with set and controlled boundaries, with club supervisors and marshals overseeing matches from start to finish.

"By doing this we take complete ownership of our matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We take health and safety extremely seriously. Although all matches are risk assessed, a marshal will be on hand with a first aid kit and emergency throw line if a situation does occur.

"This training has helped the club build on how we can improve fishing our matches as a club.

“The event and match was a complete success. I am so proud of all the members who fished the event.

"Each member was individually sponsored to fish the 12-hour event and it was a long night with a lot of tired but happy members at the end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SSVLB Captian Dave Ratcliffe and RNB Anglers United founder Mark Davison

"Prizes were donated by the club’s sponsors and businesses interested in the club and members of the club.”

The club has 38 members: 29 adults and nine juniors, with three supervisors and two marshals.

The club is built on health and safety, rubbish free fishing and catch and release while fishing for health and well being.

The spokesperson added: “It is not a money driven club, we fish to get our members out doing something they thoroughly enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad