Silverstone completes £1m development for Hitachi Construction Machinery expansion

Silverstone Building Consultancy has completed a £1m refurbishment of a new property in Hebburn for Hitachi Construction Machinery UK (HCMUK), to facilitate the construction giant’s expansion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HCMUK, which manufactures excavators and wheel loaders, has leased a new 32,000 sq. ft. space at Unit 1 on Monkton Business Park to house additional machine preparation facilities. The firm already occupies Units 4 and 5.

Silverstone was project manager and contract administrator for a comprehensive refurbishment of the warehouse which involved upgrading two storeys of office space, extensive mechanical and engineering works, roof repairs, installation of a new dock leveller, building a new yard and gatehouse facility, and enabling works for gantry cranes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project took nine months to complete, from design to practical completion.

Silverstone was project manager and contract administrator for a comprehensive refurbishment of the warehouse.

The professional team included main contractor Tri Construction, GSS Architecture, structural engineers, SHED, and mechanical and engineering experts, JCP.

This work came on the back of two other multi-million-pound contracts Silverstone has completed for HCMUK including building a 6,500 sq. ft. steel frame, two-storey extension at the company’s Hebburn HQ. The chartered surveying firm, which has offices in Newcastle, Leeds and London, is also involved in other infrastructure upgrading works around HCMUK’s 12-acre site.

Director at Silverstone Building Consultancy, Phil Bone, said: “It’s a thrill to be involved in helping such a respected, global brand to expand and thrive in the North East. We are very proud of the quality of the work we’ve carried out. The professional team we’ve assembled has worked very cohesively, creating an impressive result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Roberts, CEO at HCMUK said: “The new facility has allowed us to save on transport costs by enabling more machinery manufacturing and preparation to happen on site. Silverstone has done an outstanding job of delivering an industry leading facility that will improve our capacity and productivity, as well as creating six new jobs. We are continuing our partnership with Silverstone to deliver the next key pieces of the jigsaw that will create a world-class facility here in Hebburn.”

Silverstone Building Consultancy is a firm of chartered building surveyors and project managers with offices in Leeds, Newcastle and London.