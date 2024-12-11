Sister mary scholastica: Sunderland's 'angel of mercy' to be honored in new book 'You raise me Up'

Most people who follow our community news will know how much Sister Mary Scholastica does to support local people and seafarers visiting the Port of Sunderland!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a period of 32 years, nearly 70 articles have been published about this petite Irish nun, who made her home in Sunderland and is often referred to as our own ‘Angel of Mercy’.

As we approach this festive period, Sister Mary can look forward with great joy to the New Year with humility and pride as one of her greatest wishes will become reality. She will be able to acknowledge and say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported her with her missionary work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving her family home in Gort, County Galway, Ireland, 63 years ago, Sister Mary made a new home in Sunderland and has worked closely with The Sisters of Mercy at the Oak Lea Convent. Her work will go down in local history!

Margaret Long, Penshaw Guild President presenting Sister Mary with her Papal Blessing.

This missionary work is not just providing spiritual support to the community. She has been recognised for working with many organisations supporting the homeless. Her tireless efforts with colleagues raised over £250,000 to support children requiring respite care.

More recently, her pioneering work to support seafarers has become recognised worldwide. This caring, passionate and tireless worker is much more than just a ‘ship’s visitor’ but a visionary who is always prepared to ‘go that extra mile’ to help people in need from all denominations.

When a need was identified to support seafarers visiting Sunderland, Sister Mary was there to take up the challenge and create the mission. She has continued to manage the centre, working closely with the Port of Sunderland team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting seafarers continue to be grateful of the welcome they receive from her, and the support provided to them through warm clothing, toiletries, internet access and spiritual support.

Now, a new book has just been completed and should go to print shortly. It looks at the remarkable work of this ‘powerhouse of prayer’ and how she has devoted her life to helping people in this region and visiting the Port of Sunderland.

The book demonstrates the strong links between Ireland and the Northeast of England, and how this Ambassador of Sunderland has strengthened this bond in Hendon through her work.

If anyone was ever in any doubt about the support and tireless efforts of this remarkable lady, then soon you will be able to learn more from the new book, ‘You Raise Me Up!’, which has been written by her friends, Kevin and Joyce Lillie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sister Mary explains: "It has always been my wish to acknowledge and thank all the people who have supported my work over the years.

‘When my friends approached me after I accepted the Merchant Navy Welfare Board Award, on behalf of the Port and City of Sunderland, in November 2023, I was delighted to agree to the new book about my work. More importantly, it will be a way of highlighting the efforts and generosity of so many local people."

Examples of the support which Sister Mary receives from the community are the Catholic Women’s Guild and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parishioners in Penshaw, children from Sunderland Chance Centre, and from two Sunderland Schools who received bags of Christ Child Gifts. The Guild gave Sister bags of beautiful toiletries and cash donations for the Seafarers.

Margaret Long, the Guild President is featured in the photograph presenting the Papal Blessing to Sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new book will feature Sister Mary’s early life in Galway and how the community, environment and her family influenced her calling to her new life in Sunderland. It will also look at all the key areas of her missionary work and highlight the organisations and people who have influenced and supported her.

Kevin Lillie takes up the story: "I was first introduced to Sister Mary when I was trying to learn more about the heritage of the East End of Sunderland. Joyce and I were delighted that Sister Mary agreed to us producing what we hope will be a remarkable story of her achievements.

"A lot of research has gone in during the year, but we have managed to meet our original target for the proof copy. We are now delighted that the end result has brought so much joy to Sister Mary."

Sister Mary hopes that you will share her joy when you are able to read the book in Spring of 2025. In the meantime, she wishes all her supporters and everyone in the region a Peaceful and Restful Christmas and a Happy New Year.