South Shields teen among students making a difference through volunteering

On International Volunteer Day (December 5), Dame Allan’s Schools is shining a spotlight on the incredible efforts of its students, including South Shields’ Amy Wright.

From working in a prisoners’ café to supporting a women’s centre, these young volunteers showcase the power of giving back through their co-curricular activities.

Year 13 student Amy has always loved the thrill of finding treasures in charity shops, and volunteering at St Oswald’s Hospice has allowed her to turn that passion into a meaningful contribution to her community.

“I stock items, work the tills and assist customers… but my favourite part is discovering the unique knick-knacks that come in!” says Amy, who is studying A Level dance, theatre studies and design and technology at Dame Allan’s.

Dame Allan's Schools Student Volunteers celebrate International Volunteers Day, L-R Charlotte Hunter, Charlotte Townsend, Amy Wright

With ambitions to pursue a career in musical theatre or stage design, Amy credits her volunteering experience with building her self-confidence and teamwork skills. “It’s helped me feel more confident talking to people I’ve never met before and given me valuable experience working as part of a team,” she explains. “Plus, it’s great fun, provides work experience and looks fantastic on your CV.”

Samia Choudhury: second chances at Café 16

Aspiring lawyer Samia chose a unique volunteering opportunity at Café 16 in Newcastle Cathedral. The café provides work experience for prisoners seeking to reintegrate into society, a mission that resonates with Year 12 student Samia. “It wasn’t just about serving food - it was about giving people a second chance,” she explains.

Samia serves customers, maintains the café’s welcoming atmosphere and has mastered the skill of making ‘proper’ coffee, albeit with latte art she admits ‘does not belong in a gallery!’

Dame Allan's Schools student Amy Write volunteers at St Oswald's Hospice

Working at Café 16 has shifted Samia’s perspective. “I wasn’t sure people could change but seeing everyone here work together and support each other has really changed my mind,” she says. “It’s made me see people differently, and I try to carry that optimism into my own life now.”

With aspirations to work in law after completing A Levels in English literature, psychology and politics, Samia values the insight she’s gained into the justice system. “Meeting people who’ve been affected by it has been eye-opening,” she adds. “Volunteering is one of the best things you can do in your free time. Making a difference, whether it’s big or small, is very fulfilling and worthwhile.”

Charlotte Hunter: developing empathy and skills at The Percy Hedley Foundation

Volunteering at The Percy Hedley Foundation has confirmed Charlotte’s ambition to pursue a medical degree and a career in healthcare. “I’ve always loved science and knew I wanted a career that combined my passion for it with the opportunity to care for and treat people,” says Charlotte, who is studying biology, chemistry and history at A Level, alongside completing an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

Her journey into volunteering began with a disability awareness presentation at school. “When Percy Hedley visited Dame Allan’s, I spoke to Connie and Maya, who had already volunteered there. Hearing about their experiences made me want to get involved,” says Charlotte. “It seemed like such a warm, welcoming place, and I knew it would help me better understand the challenges people with disabilities face.”

Charlotte’s volunteering has been as varied. She has helped police cadets create an educational video on using electric wheelchairs in emergencies, assisted in the sensory room to engage students with sounds, textures and visuals, and supported enterprise groups crafting Christmas-themed products to sell.

She credits her time at Percy Hedley with broadening her perspective and deepening her understanding of empathy. “I’ve gained knowledge about conditions I didn’t even know existed and seen firsthand the incredible modifications that can support people in overcoming challenges,” she says.

“This experience has strengthened my resolve to pursue medicine. While I always knew compassion was important for a doctor, I feel my capacity for true empathy has grown. It’s shown me just how vital tailored support can be in improving lives.”

Dominic Blackburn: building confidence at the British Heart Foundation

Dominic was inspired to work at the British Heart Foundation by his grandfather, a long-time volunteer. “He’s a massive role model to me,” Dominic shares. “Over the summer, he taught me the ropes, so I was ready to dive in this term.”

At the shop, no two days are the same. Dominic has taken on a variety of tasks, from organising home collections and testing electronics to assisting customers at the till. “It’s the unpredictability that I love,” he says. “One moment, you’re setting up a display of paintings, and the next, you’re managing a sudden rush of customers.”

Dominic balances his volunteering with a rigorous academic schedule, studying maths, further maths, economics and history, alongside completing an EPQ. Looking ahead, he hopes to study Economics at Cambridge University or pursue a sponsored degree program.

He says his work at the British Heart Foundation has been transformative. “I was convinced I’d prefer working behind the scenes in any future job… now, I’ve discovered I actually enjoy customer interaction! It’s given me confidence and resilience,” he admits.

For anyone considering volunteering, Dominic’s advice is simple: “Just give it a go. It’s so much more rewarding than you might expect.”

Charlotte Townsend: championing women’s rights at West End Women and Girls

For Charlotte, a passionate advocate for women’s rights, volunteering at the West End Women and Girls Centre was a natural fit. “The centre’s activism and local impact drew me in,” she says.

Her work involves mentoring girls aged 8 to 13, which she describes as an eye-opening experience: “Working with these young girls has given me a reflective perspective on the challenges they face growing up, including identity, relationships, and self-discovery,” she says.

“Volunteering has been a transformative experience, offering the opportunity for personal growth and development, and the West End Women and Girls Centre has given me a chance to engage in this meaningful work.”

Charlotte volunteers each week around her studies in A Level psychology, politics and geography. Her time at the centre has also influenced her career aspirations. "As someone who received a late ADHD diagnosis, I am passionate about raising awareness of the barriers girls face in accessing healthcare,” she says.

“This is central to my ambition to pursue psychotherapy and support others in the way therapy has profoundly reshaped my life.”