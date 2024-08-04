Team Lilico raising funds for Prostate Cancer

By Neil Sutcliffe
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2024

A group of 3 runners from the Lilico family and friends are running this years Great North Run to raise funds to help those with Prostate Cancer as it is a cause very close to their heart.

