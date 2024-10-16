Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Tyne and Wear has partnered with a local foodbank to launch a new drop-off point for unwanted items.

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Hadrian House, on Garden Street, are encouraging the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to Gateshead’s new foodbank drop-off-point – located in the care home’s reception area.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and famers would give thanks for a good harvest.

Donations will be collected until Thursday, October 31 and then all items will be taken to the food bank at Trinity Methodist Church by residents and team members.

Resident Margaret Conroy Parker at Hadrian House with Reverend Diane Ryan of St Cuthberts Church Blaydon

Jane Fox, Home Manager at Hadrian House, said: "At Hadrian House, we are committed to making a positive impact in our communities, which is why this Harvest Festival, we’re proud to be working with Trinity Methodist Church to establish a foodbank drop-off point at our care home.

“This initiative allows us to come together with residents, their families, and the wider community to support those in need during these challenging times. By working together, we can help to ensure that everyone has access to essential supplies as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude."

Hadrian House is designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The home has plenty of space - both indoors and out - for relaxation and recreation. Hadrian House also has a comprehensive activity programme, offering a mix of themed events, group activities and days out.

