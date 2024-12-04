Women aged 25-71 pass Royal Academy of Dance exams with Complete Ballet CIC in South Tyneside

Eighteen women, aged between 25 and 71, successfully passed exams with the Royal Academy of Dance in October of this year -proving it’s never too late to learn!

All attend classes with Complete Ballet CIC, which offers inclusive ballet classes to adults and older people in South Tyneside.

Some have danced before when they were younger, others were brand new to ballet, and most had never taken a ballet exams in their lives. A handful of the women had taken ballet exams with Complete Ballet CIC back in November 2022, and their success inspired others in the class to give it a try.

The group have been working hard for over a year on perfecting their technique, ready to wow the examiner from the Royal Academy of Dance, who visited Westoe Crown Community Hub on October 3 to assess them.

Complete Ballet CIC Presentation event for exam group at The Little Haven Hotel, South Shields.

A number of the women were working around health conditions but were able to adapt parts of the exam to suit their needs.

Teacher and founder of Complete Ballet CIC says: "Teaching ballet to adults is so rewarding, and watching a group progress to the point where they can take an exam is amazing.

"Seeing them perform on the day was overwhelming for me -I was so proud of them all and the hard work they had put in. Our 'Ballet Basics' classes are a mix of ages but everyone supports each other to learn -and we have a lot of fun!"

The group met up after for a meal together a couple of days after the exams and Rebecca surprised them with their brilliant results!

Full exam group celebrating together with teacher (left to right): Grainne Brooks, Paula Fallon, Shirley Stephen, Fiona Todd, Jane Newsworthy, Stephanie Ford, Carol Stokoe, Pat Melvin, Rebecca Richardson, Dianne Dawson, Rebecca Yates, Ann Adey, Alison Emslie, Sheila Reid, Sheila Alexander, Angela May, Sue Barnes, Norma Thompson, Anne Peterson.

"They were absolutely over the moon -as was I," said Rebecca.

Carol Stokoe, 63, commented: "I never thought I would take up ballet in my 60s, let alone take an exam."

Grainne Brooks, 60 said to her fellow exam buddies: "So proud to have been on this journey with you all. It's been amazing."

'Ballet Basics' classes for beginners and adults with dance experience, resume with Complete Ballet CIC in the new year.

Anyone wishing to join should get in touch with Rebecca Yates.