Everything you need to know as Strictly The Professionals UK Tour announces its return next year
What can we expect from Strictly The Professionals 2026?
The 30-date tour is a high-energy production which takes the glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing to dazzling new heights.
With years of experience and undeniable chemistry, the fan-favourite professional dancers from the latest BBC series will light up the stage as they perform in some of the UK’s most iconic theatres when Strictly The Professionals hits the road nationwide next spring.
The dance extravaganza will showcase the exceptional talent of these hugely popular professional dancers from the smash hit BBC show.
Crowds will be awestruck by the skill, wit, and show-stopping choreography plus a sensational live band, powerhouse vocalists, dazzling costumes, and a stunning set.
Every move, every beat, every shimmer of sequins pulls you into the heart of the action, creating the ultimate night out.
Which stars are taking part?
- Australian Dancing With The Stars favourite and new Strictly dancer Julian Caillon
- 11-time Italian Latin American Champion 2023 Strictly winner and 2024 finalist Vito Coppola
- Undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones
- Three-time Strictly finalist Gorka Márquez
- Four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk
- Under 21 British National Champion and 2024
- Strictly finalist Lauren Oakley
- Polish Open Latin Champion and 2022 Strictly winner Jowita Przystał
- 10-times Cyprus National Dance Champion Michelle Tsiakkas
- American So You Think You Can Dance 2022 winner and new Strictly dancer Alexis Warr
- World Junior Latin American Champion 2021 Strictly finalist Kai Widdrington
- World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.
What have the stars said about the tour?
Strutting his stuff on our TV screens since 2016, Gorka Márquez said: “Speaking on behalf of all my fabulous fellow pros, we’re super excited to be heading out on tour next year with this great show! The audiences should be ready to have a fantastic time when they come to watch us across the UK because we are going to give them our best performance. We can’t wait to hit the dance floor to entertain everyone. See you next year!”
When can I get tickets?
Tickets are on sale on Friday 3 October at 10.00am from StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.
Where is the show going?
STRICTLY THE PROFESSIONALS 2026 UK TOUR
30 April: Stockton, Globe Theatre at 7.30pm
1 May: Edinburgh, Playhouse at 7.30pm
2 May: Aberdeen, P&J Live at 2.30pm
3 May: Glasgow, SEC Armadillo at 2.30pm
5 May: Oxford, New Theatre at 7.30pm
6 May: Oxford, New Theatre at 7.30pm
7 May: Leicester, De Montfort Hall at 7.30pm
8 May: The London Palladium at 7.30pm
9 May: The London Palladium at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
10 May: The London Palladium at 2.30pm
13 May: Swansea Building Society Arena at 7.30pm
14 May: Swansea Building Society Arena at 7.30pm
15 May: Birmingham Symphony Hall at 7.30pm
16 May: Birmingham Symphony Hall at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
17 May: Sunderland Empire Theatre at 3pm
19 May: Salford, The Lowry Lyric Theatre at 7.30pm
20 May: Salford, The Lowry Lyric Theatre at 2pm & 7.30pm
21 May: Bournemouth International Centre at 7.30pm
22 May: Brighton Centre at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
23 May: Plymouth Pavilions at 7.30pm
24 May: Plymouth Pavilions at 2.30pm
26 May: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall at 7.30pm
27 May: Sheffield City Hall at 7.30pm
28 May: Hull, Connexin Live at 7.30pm
29 May: Liverpool Empire Theatre at 7.30pm
30 May: Blackpool Opera House at 2.30pm