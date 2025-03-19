The hugely popular charity-TV collaboration is back for another year and includes a couple of familiar faces.

Now in its eighth season, the Great Celebrity Bake Off is back on our screens as the team behind The Great British Bake Off team up with famous faces to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

The charity was set up by Channel 4 in collaboration with Cancer Research UK to raise money for the charity which supports those fighting against the disease.

The Celebrity Bake Off return includes Chris and Rosie Ramsey | Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA Wire

Kicking off over the weekend, the series included a couple of familiar faces to us in the North East as South Shields based stars Chris and Rosie Ramsey headed to the famous Bake Off tent.

The duo, who were both born in South Tyneside, married in 2014 and started their podcast Shagged Married Annoyed in 2019 after successful careers in comedy and presenting. The podcast has since become one of the most popular in the nation and has resulted in physical tours across the UK.

In the Bake Off tent, they are pitted against each other as well as against siblings Scarlette Douglas and Stuart Douglas in the first episode of the new series.

The episode, which includes the stars recreating their career highlight through the medium of cake, was initially aired on Channel 4 on Sunday, March 16 but is still available to watch for fans who missed it.

This can be done through the Channel 4 website on internet browsers or through the Channel 4 app on smart TVs as well as smartphones and tablets.

Unlike rewatch setups such as BBC iPlayer, it is thought the show will not be removed after a set period of time. Further episodes of the show are broadcast every Saturday evening, with the next edition seeing Roman Kemp, Amelia Dimoldenburg, Sarah Beeny and Maxine Peake head into the tent.

