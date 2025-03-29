Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North East reality star turned TV and radio presenter Vicky Pattison has dropped a news bombshell as she revealed her and husband Ercan Ramadan’s latest baby plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky Pattison, 37, has revealed her and husband Ercan Ramadan’s latest baby plans, with the North East reality star turned TV and radio presenter giving fans an update on the couple’s intentions to add more members to their family.

Having previously been very open about the process of freezing her eggs at the age of 35, I’m a Celeb winner Vicky, who is launching a new fashion range for Little Mistress at Matalan, recently revealed that her and husband Ercan are planning to start trying for children in the next year or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky, who married the 31-year-old Ercan in an official ceremony in London last August before the couple enjoyed a glitzy wedding in the Italian region of Puglia, is no stranger to sharing aspects of her personal life having previously spoken of her ongoing battles with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) with her 5.5m Instagram followers.

Vicky Pattison has just left Heart North East's breakfast show to join their national team | National World

On the work front, Vicky recently left Heart Radio North East, where she had been hosting a popular weekday drive-time show from 4pm to 7pm, for a national gig on Heart with a new Saturday show. She is also enjoying her television work, having made the Channel 4 documentary Alcohol, Dad And Me in 2022 with her father followed by Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape.

She is also set to host Channel 4 dating show The Honesty Box, which comes to our screens at the end of April.