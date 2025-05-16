Rizzle Kicks and Love Island stars to join forces on sextortion documentary

Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens will hunt down an individual who has blackmailed him for a Channel 4 documentary exploring “sextortion”. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens will hunt down an individual who has blackmailed him for a Channel 4 documentary exploring “sextortion”.

The film is part of the broadcaster’s Untold documentary strand, which is back with a new season that includes an investigation into dating apps, fronted by Love Island star Chloe Burrows.

For the purpose of the film, Stephens gets himself “sextorted”, which is a form of online blackmail in which criminals threaten to release sexual images, videos, or personal information of victims unless they pay money or comply with other demands, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Stephens, 33, will travel to the streets of Nigeria to track down his blackmailer in an attempt to confront them face-to-face.

It comes after the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which finds and helps remove abuse imagery online, said in its annual data and insights report – published in April – that under-18s are now facing a crisis of sexual exploitation, including sextortion, online.

The documentary, with the working title Hunting My Sextortion Scammer, will be available to stream from June 25.

Janine Thomas, commissioning editor for Untold, said: “Untold continues to be a fearless voice for young audiences, tackling taboo topics, lifting the lid on hidden subcultures, and giving voice to those who are often unheard.

“This season of ambitious and exciting documentaries promises to inform, provoke and spark vital conversation.”

This season of Untold will available to stream on Channel 4 and then on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

As well as his music and presenting career, Stephens will be known to many in the North East as the partner of South Tyneside-born singer Jade, who announced the release date of her debut solo album earlier this week.

