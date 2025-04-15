The Honesty Box: Channel 4 release trailer for new dating show hosted by Vicky Pattison
The Honesty Box is the channel’s newest reality TV show offering a £100,000 prize.
The concept revolves around a ‘do not lie’ rule, policed by a series of lie detector tests with the show hosted by Vicky Pattison and Lucinda Light who made waves last year during season 11 of the hugely popular reality show.
The trailer for The Honesty Box was released on Monday, April 14, the show brings singles together into what ths show describes as ‘a cutting edge lie detection system’ which is said will hope to guide their decision making as they spend time in a site reminiscent of Love Island’s famous villa.
The show will run over nine episides and is expected to start later this month, with the broadcaster yet to announce the starting date for the show. However it is thought the show will start following the conclusion of Married At First Sight Australia, which is currently being shown on Monday to Thursday evenings on E4.
