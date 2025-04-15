The Honesty Box: Channel 4 release trailer for new dating show hosted by Vicky Pattison

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Vicky Pattison is the host of a new Channel 4 dating show, which is set to be released very soon.

The Honesty Box is the channel’s newest reality TV show offering a £100,000 prize.

The concept revolves around a ‘do not lie’ rule, policed by a series of lie detector tests with the show hosted by Vicky Pattison and Lucinda Light who made waves last year during season 11 of the hugely popular reality show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight's Lucinda Light are working together on a new Channel 4 dating show called Honesty Box. Photo by Instagram/@vickypattison.Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight's Lucinda Light are working together on a new Channel 4 dating show called Honesty Box. Photo by Instagram/@vickypattison.
Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight's Lucinda Light are working together on a new Channel 4 dating show called Honesty Box. Photo by Instagram/@vickypattison. | Instagram/@vickypattison

Check out our newsletter page and sign up for our range of free newsletters

The trailer for The Honesty Box was released on Monday, April 14, the show brings singles together into what ths show describes as ‘a cutting edge lie detection system’ which is said will hope to guide their decision making as they spend time in a site reminiscent of Love Island’s famous villa.

The show will run over nine episides and is expected to start later this month, with the broadcaster yet to announce the starting date for the show. However it is thought the show will start following the conclusion of Married At First Sight Australia, which is currently being shown on Monday to Thursday evenings on E4.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Reality TVMarried at First SightChannel 4

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice