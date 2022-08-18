Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is celebrating a 100% pass rate for their year 13 students with almost 30% at grade A or higher and 85% at grade C or above.

Carly Curry, Assistant Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form at St. Joseph's Catholic Academy has shared her pride following the results.

She said: “St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy celebrates a 100% pass rate for their year 13 students. Almost 30% were at grade A or higher and 85% were at grade C or above.

James Mole and Emily Martin will both being studying politics at Northumbria University and Durham University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are very proud of all of our students, whose hard work, determination and commitment has been recognised in these results. Of course, these are the first formal external examinations this year group have sat and they have truly showcased their abilities.

"We wish all of our students the very best as they leave us to follow their chosen career pathway.”

The school had some significant individual performances from students who managed to achieve 3 grade A’s or higher.

Head boy Charles Lewis is over the moon with his results.

Lucy Smith, who achieved three A*’s will study English at the University of Liverpool, Darcey Wilkinson will study nursing at Northumbria University, Emily Martin will study Politics at Durham University and Poppy Docherty will study Chemistry at Newcastle University.

In addition, James Mole secured an A* in politics, and will be studying International Relations and Politics at Northumbria University and Tom Archibald will be taking an apprenticeship as a recruitment and finance consultant after achieving two distinction stars and a grade B in A level Law.

Head girl Hallie Knox is celebrating her results.