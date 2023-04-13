All the outstanding primary schools in South Tyneside ahead of primary school national offer day 2023

The day families find out their next step is nearly here.
This year’s national offer day for primary school applications with children and their families soon finding out which school they have been allocated by local authorities.
This year’s national offer day falls on Monday, April 17.
With that in mind, these are the five primary schools in South Tyneside with oustanding Ofsted ratings.
1. Epinay Business and Enterprise School
Epinay Business and Enterprise School on Nevison Avenue in South Shields was rated outstanding at the site's last inspection in March 2018. Photo: Google
2. Mortimer Primary School
Mortimer Primary School on Mortimer Road in South Shields has an outstanding rating from their last inspection in January 2013. Photo: Google
3. Valley View Primary School
Valley View Primary School in Jarrow was rated outstanding in its most recent inspection in July 2014. Photo: Google
4. Marine Park Primary
Marine Park Primary School on Hatfield Square in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating during their last inspection in April 2017. Photo: Google