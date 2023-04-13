News you can trust since 1849
All the outstanding primary schools in South Tyneside ahead of primary school national offer day 2023

The day families find out their next step is nearly here.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

This year’s national offer day for primary school applications with children and their families soon finding out which school they have been allocated by local authorities.

This year’s national offer day falls on Monday, April 17.

With that in mind, these are the five primary schools in South Tyneside with oustanding Ofsted ratings.

Epinay Business and Enterprise School on Nevison Avenue in South Shields was rated outstanding at the site's last inspection in March 2018.

1. Epinay Business and Enterprise School

Epinay Business and Enterprise School on Nevison Avenue in South Shields was rated outstanding at the site's last inspection in March 2018. Photo: Google

Mortimer Primary School on Mortimer Road in South Shields has an outstanding rating from their last inspection in January 2013.

2. Mortimer Primary School

Mortimer Primary School on Mortimer Road in South Shields has an outstanding rating from their last inspection in January 2013. Photo: Google

Valley View Primary School in Jarrow was rated outstanding in its most recent inspection in July 2014.

3. Valley View Primary School

Valley View Primary School in Jarrow was rated outstanding in its most recent inspection in July 2014. Photo: Google

Marine Park Primary School on Hatfield Square in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating during their last inspection in April 2017.

4. Marine Park Primary

Marine Park Primary School on Hatfield Square in South Shields was awarded an outstanding rating during their last inspection in April 2017. Photo: Google

