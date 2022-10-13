The youngsters, who came from across the region, sat in the Council Chamber where they debated issues and policies relating to health and wellbeing – this year’s campaign theme for South Tyneside Young People’s Parliament.

The next potential generation of politicians and councillors were joined by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, who answered questions, joined in the debate and also led a tour of the Town Hall.

Councillor Hay said: “It was a privilege to host the event and have budding politicians from across the region visit our beautiful Town Hall.

“Our own Member of the Youth Parliament, Luke Hall, did a fantastic job of chairing the debate and the quality of the debate was outstanding.”

The young people listened to keynote speakers at the event and also learned strategies to develop their debating skills.

Laura Bush and Holly O’Neil from Youth Focus North East, with South Tyneside’s Member of the Youth Parliament, Luke Hall, Mayor Councillor Pat Hay, and Elliot Connell and Rumpai McDonald.

Also taking part was Cllr Adam Ellison, cabinet member for Children, Young People and Families, who added: “As a former Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) myself, I am delighted that South Tyneside was able to host regional MYPs and discuss these important issues affecting young people.

"With workshops in the committee rooms and the debate in the Council Chamber, it was an excellent opportunity to hone the debating skills of these budding politicians. I am sure these young people will be ones to watch in the future.”