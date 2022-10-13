Budding politicians of the future take part in British Youth Council debate at South Shields' Town Hall
Budding politicians have been taking part in a British Youth Council debate at South Shields Town Hall.
The youngsters, who came from across the region, sat in the Council Chamber where they debated issues and policies relating to health and wellbeing – this year’s campaign theme for South Tyneside Young People’s Parliament.
The next potential generation of politicians and councillors were joined by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, who answered questions, joined in the debate and also led a tour of the Town Hall.
Councillor Hay said: “It was a privilege to host the event and have budding politicians from across the region visit our beautiful Town Hall.
“Our own Member of the Youth Parliament, Luke Hall, did a fantastic job of chairing the debate and the quality of the debate was outstanding.”
The young people listened to keynote speakers at the event and also learned strategies to develop their debating skills.
Also taking part was Cllr Adam Ellison, cabinet member for Children, Young People and Families, who added: “As a former Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) myself, I am delighted that South Tyneside was able to host regional MYPs and discuss these important issues affecting young people.
"With workshops in the committee rooms and the debate in the Council Chamber, it was an excellent opportunity to hone the debating skills of these budding politicians. I am sure these young people will be ones to watch in the future.”
The British Youth Council was established to provide a platform to empower people under the age of 25 to influence and inform the decisions that affect their lives.