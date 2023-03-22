News you can trust since 1849
Career drop in sessions to take place at children's centre

A number of South Tyneside Children’s Centres will be hosting career drop-sessions over the next few weeks to help people improve their career skills.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT

South Tyneside Works who deliver a range of courses to help people get into work, change career path and improve skills will run the sessions across three children’s centres in South Tyneside.

Whether you're taking your first steps on your career path or getting back into work after a break in learning, the team at South Tyneside Works have options to suit everyone’s needs and interests.

Find out more about the courses on offer and how they can support your future by speaking to Lindsay from the team.

Biddick Hall and Whiteleas Children's Centre
The sessions taking place include:

  • Thursday, 30 March. 9am - 12pm – Biddick Hall & Whiteleas Children's Centre, Galsworthy Road, NE34 9JD.
  • Friday, 31 March – 9am-12pm – Boldon Children’s Centre, Reginald Street, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9DG.
  • Monday 3 April – 9am – 12pm – Bede Children’s Centre, Inverness Road, NE32 4AQ.
