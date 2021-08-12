Councillor Adam Ellison, lead member for Children, Young People and Families at South Tyneside Council.

Teenagers across South Tyneside have been collecting their grades today after spending much of their final two years of school enduring lockdowns and home learning.

Councillor Adam Ellison, South Tyneside Council’s lead member for Children, Young People and Families, paid tribute to their efforts during challenging times.

He said: “Congratulations to each and every person receiving their GCSE results today after what has been an extremely turbulent few years.

"Covid has had a significant impact on the amount of face-to-face learning our young people have had during their final few years of secondary school, and I am in awe of the resilience shown by them as they undertook their final exams and course work.”

He added: “To all those receiving their results: Congratulations and well done! The future is yours to take and to shape. I am certain that you can (and will) make a huge difference in whatever you do next.

“Thank you to parents/carers, teachers and the entire school community who have supported our young people to achieve their results.

"Your care, attention and planning has been critical to the success of your students and our young people.”

South Tyneside’s MPs both also sent warm wishes via twitter to pupils and those who helped them.

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne said: “You should all be extremely proud of what you have achieved over the past 18 months in such exceptional circumstances.”

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck said: “It’s been so hard for you all, whatever your results, be very proud.”