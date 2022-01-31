These GCSE high flyers at Southmoor Academy helped make Tyne and Wear one of "the most intelligent areas in England." Picture by Stu Norton.

Data gathered from the GCSE results of 2021 showed that 17.3% of students in Tyne and Wear achieved the highest grade in core subjects, compared to the average for England of 11.8%.

The core subjects are English literature, maths, chemistry, physics and biology.

Top of the table was Greater Manchester, where 17.7% of students achieved Grade 9s (A*). Cambridgeshire was third with 17.2%. Tyne and Wear was second in the English literature league and third in maths.

Bottom of the table was Kent, where just 5.5% of students achieved Grade 9 in their core subjects.

The research was conducted by international education providers Oxford Summer School. It analysed new data from the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), to discover which areas in England achieved the highest average.

The Oxford Summer School has suggested that other areas should be looking at Tyne and Wear to see how the success has been achieved.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “This data offers a compelling insight into which areas of England are dominating academically, both across the board and in specific subjects such as English literature and language and the sciences.

“The outstanding results in Tyne and Wear show that the area is leagues ahead of the rest of the UK when it comes to academic success, and it will be interesting to see if this region is doing anything differently when it comes to preparing students for their exams.”

