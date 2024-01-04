Deadline approaching for September primary, infant or junior school places

The deadline is this month to submit school applications.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents/carers in South Tyneside are being reminded of the need to apply for places at primary, infant and junior schools for September 2024 by 4.30pm on Monday January 15, or face potential disappointment. The easiest way to apply for a school place is online by visiting www.southtyneside.gov.uk/schooladmissions A acknowledgement email will be sent by the end of February 2024 to confirm that your application has been received and is being processed.

If you completed a paper application, you will receive an acknowledgement letter through the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up. Timetable for primary, infant and junior school admissions

Monday 15 January 2024, 4.30pm Deadline date for applications to be received. Any applications received after this date will be considered as 'late' applications. Online system is not available after the deadline date.

Deadline date for applications to be received. Any applications received after this date will be considered as 'late' applications. Online system is not available after the deadline date. By the end of February 2024 If you completed your application, you will be sent an acknowledgement to confirm that we have received and are processing your application. If you applied online, you will receive an acknowledgement to your email address. If you completed a paper application, you will be sent an acknowledgement letter through the post.

If you completed your application, you will be sent an acknowledgement to confirm that we have received and are processing your application. If you applied online, you will receive an acknowledgement to your email address. If you completed a paper application, you will be sent an acknowledgement letter through the post. Tuesday 16 April 2024, from 8.30am 'Offer Day' - You will be told which school your child has been offered. If you applied online, you will get an email. If you completed a paper application, a letter will be sent to you by 2nd class post.

'Offer Day' - You will be told which school your child has been offered. If you applied online, you will get an email. If you completed a paper application, a letter will be sent to you by 2nd class post. Tuesday 23 April 2024, 4.30pm Deadline for you to:

Deadline for you to: Wednesday 24 April 2024 Appeal forms sent out where requested.

Appeal forms sent out where requested. Friday 26 April 2024 Any places that have become available will be allocated from the waiting list in criteria order.

Any places that have become available will be allocated from the waiting list in criteria order. Thursday 2 May 2024 If you have not accepted the school place offered for oversubscribed schools, we will withdraw the offer of the school place.

If you have not accepted the school place offered for oversubscribed schools, we will withdraw the offer of the school place. Tuesday 21 May 2024 Deadline for appeal forms to be returned.

Deadline for appeal forms to be returned. June to July 2024 Appeals to be heard.

If you need to speak to someone about school admissions, please contact the School Admissions team on 0191 424 7767 / 7706 / 7705 or [email protected].