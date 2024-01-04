12 photos of life in South Tyneside 10 years ago

A look back a life in South Tyneside in 2014 in 12 photos.

It's hard to believe 2014 was 10 years ago, but somehow it was.

What do you remember most about 2014? Did you have a child, get married or start a new job?

We'd dived into our archives and had a look at what was going on in South Tyneside in 2014.

Let's take a trip down memory and see who you can spot.

1 . Setting off in style in 2014 Youngsters from South Shields Football Club's Allstars under-11's team were on a sponsored walk from Littlehaven to Whitburn, to raise money to buy new kit 10 years ago. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

2 . Hebburn Lakes in the spotlight Hebburn Lakes Primary School pupils practise the sack race for sports day in 2014. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales

3 . Family time in 2014 A family Easter egg hunt at the Viking Centre, Jarrow with the Easter Bunny and Harriet Ghost as Medieval Maiden Renaissance Queen. Remember this from 10 years ago? Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4 . Koko the donkey - brilliant in East Boldon Staff at Helen Gibson Nursery, East Boldon, performed the Nativity for the youngsters with the help from Koko the donkey, belonging to pupil Ruby Burnett-Houghton. That was back in 2014 but you can show your appreciation for donkeys on World Donkey Day on May 8. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales