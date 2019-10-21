Dozens of opportunities on offer as Nissan, Software City and IAMP among employers set to attend South Tyneside Careers Fair
Hundreds of young people could be in with a chance of finding employment as the annual South Tyneside Careers Fair returns to the borough.
The popular event, which takes place at Jarrow Hall, Church Bank on Thursday, October 24, will host more than 40 exhibitors, providing dozens of opportunities for those looking to get their foot on the career ladder.
Employers expected to attend include Nissan, Sunderland Software City and International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) which is set to create 7,000 new jobs in the area over the next 10-15 years.
Training providers, colleges, sixth forms and universities, as well as representatives from the armed forces, will also be there along with careers advisers from Connexions, National Careers Service and Job Centre Plus, to offer advice to job seekers.
The largest event of its kind in the borough, the careers fair aims to give those aged 14-19 and their parents and carers the chance to find out about education and training opportunities.
Last year more than 500 people attended the event including school pupils, parents and unemployed adults looking to take their next steps.
“Attending the fair has many benefits for people of all ages,” said lead organiser, David Snaith.
“Engaging with training providers and employers directly makes them aware of what opportunities are available and allows them to meet a range of organisations so they can get advice about anything, from what careers are available, to what qualifications they need and what support is out there.”
Coun John Anglin, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy at the council commented: “Equipping our young people with the skills to enter strong and prosperous employment sectors is one of South Tyneside Council’s key priorities.
“With developments like the International Advanced Manufacturing Park set to create thousands of jobs, it is vital that we are nurturing a well-qualified, adaptable workforce to unlock the full potential of these economic opportunities.
“It’s also vital that we make young people and their parents aware of the opportunities that will be available to them and understand how they can successfully build sustainable careers.”
The event is sponsored by South Tyneside College and takes place at Jarrow Hall, Church Bank on Thursday, October 24, from 3.30pm-7pm.