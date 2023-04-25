South Tyneside Works who deliver a range of courses to help people get into work, change career path and improve skills will run the sessions across three children’s centres in South Tyneside.

South Tyneside Works offer a range of courses to help people develop their skills including Maths and English, Digital Skills, Business Administration and more.

Whether you’re taking your first steps on your career path or getting back into work after a break in learning, South Tyneside Works have got something for you.

Biddick Hall and Whiteleas Children's Centre

Find out more about our courses and how we can support your future by speaking to Lindsay from the team.

Sessions will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, 11 May - 9am - 12pm – Biddick Hall & Whiteleas Children’s Centre, Galsworthy Road, NE34 9JD.

Friday, 12 May – 9am-12pm – Boldon Children’s Centre, Reginald Street, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9DG.

Monday, 15 May – 9am – 12pm – Bede Children’s Centre, Inverness Road, NE32 4AQ.