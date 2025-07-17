Fond farewell to treasured colleagues after decades of dedication

This term marks the end of an era at Harton Primary School as we say a heartfelt goodbye to two much-loved members of staff who are retiring after decades of exceptional service to the school and its community.

Mrs. Shirley Thompson, an Early Years Support Assistant and HLTA, is retiring after 25 years of dedicated work with the youngest children in our school. Joining her in retirement is Mrs. Jean Smith, a Teaching Assistant, whose 35 years of service have touched the lives of generations of families. Their patience, sense of humour, and nurturing approach have helped countless pupils take their very first steps into education, and they have built strong, lasting relationships with both children and parents alike.

Both colleagues began their careers at the former Harton Infant School and continued their service when the current primary school was established. Their deep roots in the school community reflect not only their unwavering commitment to education, but their genuine love for the children they have supported over so many years.

While the entire school community will miss them dearly, it is the Early Years team who will feel their absence the most. Mrs. Thompson and Mrs. Smith have not only been dedicated colleagues but dear friends—always ready with a kind word, a helping hand, and a shared laugh during even the busiest of days. Their wisdom, compassion, and constant encouragement have shaped the supportive and joyful environment that Early Years is so proud of today.

Headteacher Mr. Donnelly commented, “They have had a huge impact on Harton Primary School. They have helped shape the lives of so many children and have been a constant source of support to all staff. They will be greatly missed, and we wish them all the best as they begin this new chapter.”

Though they may be stepping away from the classroom, the legacy of Mrs. Thompson and Mrs. Smith will live on in the hearts of the many pupils, families, and colleagues who have had the privilege to know them. From everyone at Harton Primary School, we thank them sincerely and wish them a long, happy, and well-earned retirement.