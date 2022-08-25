Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and students at Hebburn Comprehensive School are celebrating as youngsters receive their grades on GCSE results day 2022.

Students are receiving results after sitting exams for the first time since 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to the education system.

David Thompson, headteacher at Hebburn Comprehensive School, praised the performance of both staff and students.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with how our students have performed in the first set of external examinations since 2019.

"Despite the significant disruption and huge challenges that the pandemic presented, students in year 11 have shown tremendous resilience and determination and all of their hard work has paid off.

“As headteacher, I am extremely proud of how students conducted themselves throughout key stage 4, particularly since returning to school after two periods of enforced closure.

"They are a credit to the school, their families and most of all, to themselves. I would like to reiterate my thanks to our fantastic team of staff for all their hard work throughout the pandemic.”

Students are also happy to receive their grades after an anxious wait and are looking forward to the next steps or sixth form and college.

Ben Martin, 16, said: “I got a seven in Maths which is what I needed to get into college. I’m planning on doing A-level maths, physics and art at Gateshead College.

Jack Wilks, 16, said: “I’m happy with my results. I’ve done how I expected really so I’m pleased. I got mainly sixes and fives. The exams were a little stressful but I’m glad it’s all over now. I’m planning on going to Newcastle College next to do engineering operations.

Kian Davison, 16, said: “I’m happy with what I’ve got. I’ll probably go to Gateshead College next to study sports.”

Daniel Burrell, 16, said: “I’m pleased with how I’ve done. I got a six in maths and English and a seven in business. I’m going to be doing sports science at Gateshead College.”

