Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Jarrow School, in Field Terrace, are delighted with their students’ GCSE results after pupils receive their grades, following exams earlier this year.

The school cited positive results in the sciences in particular, with a significant number of students receiving top 9-7 grades, as well as strong performances in art, music, design and technology and sport.

The positive results come despite disrupted education due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jarrow School students celebrate their GCSE results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Jill Gillies, said: “Our students have worked extremely hard in various subjects despite having an extremely disrupted time since year 9. They’ve had lockdowns, self isolation periods, and various other Covid measures to deal with and throughout this they have shown great resilience. They should be very proud of their achievements.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our year 11 students for their hard work and dedication to enable them to achieve these results. I would also like to thank our staff too. They have worked tirelessly and I am enormously grateful to them for their hard work.”

As students receive their results, pupils breathe a sigh of relief as they enjoy the rest of their summer break before moving onto new ventures in September.

Jarrow school student Kyle Towsey

Kyle Towsey, 16, from Jarrow, was feeling anxious, right until he opened his results. He said: I was feeling really anxious at first but eventually my nerves all calmed down as I was opening the letter and I was really surprised and happy with my results. I got mainly sixes and sevens which is enough to get me into sixth form where I want to pursue maths, computer science and physics.

Kieran Godridge, 16, from Jarrow earned a number of nine and eight grades.

He said: “I think I’ve done quite well. I got more or less what I wanted. I’ve got an apprenticeship in IT which I started a month ago so I’m going to continue with that.”

Emily Wilson, 16, from Jarrow, said: “I think I’ve done pretty well. I got sixes, sevens and a couple of eights. I was nervous coming in but I’mr really happy now. I’m planning on going to Newcastle College to study English language and literature and sociology.

Kieran Godridge with his GCSE results