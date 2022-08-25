Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college, in Reading Road, in South Shields, has congratulated students who have received top results despite having a disrupted education journey due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This marks the first time since 2019 students from across the country have received grades from marked exams.

Simon Hignett, Head Teacher at Mortimer Community Academy, said: “A huge congratulations to all of our Year 11 students on achieving their results this year. Without a doubt, this year group (across the country) has experienced more disruption than any other and are the first set of students to sit formal examinations after a 2 year absence.

Students from Mortimer Community College celebrate their GCSE results

“The students have performed exceptionally well under the circumstances. I would like to thank staff and families for their support and hard work in helping our students get to this point. Everyone at Mortimer wishes Year 11 the very best for the future.”

Mortimer students are delighted with their results after an anxious wait.

Lucas Dunn, said: “Extremely happy with my grades in all my subjects, I’ve had a fantastic time at Mortimer and want to thank all of my teachers.”

Kara Wilde, said: “I am extremely pleased with all my results, in particular my Engineering grade.”

Manar Amir “Very happy with my grades in triple Science and extremely pleased with my grade 9 in Arabic and Distinction* in Digital IT.”

“Max Kolodziej, said: Hard work has paid off and believing in myself, absolutely buzzing with my results”