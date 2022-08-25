Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 83% of students at St Joseph’s received five GCSE’s or more in grades 9-4 and 32% of all grades were at the equivalent of grade 7 or higher.

The results come after years of disruption in the education system due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with this being the first year since 2019 students have received grades from marked exams.

The results are a testament to both staff and students, according to Head Teacher at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Peter Mitchell. He said: “The staff and governors at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, are extremely proud of the achievements of our year 11 students.

St Joseph's students celebrate their GCSE results

"We would like to congratulate them on their hard work, determination and excellent GCSE results. Of course, this year group have received a disrupted learning journey, experiencing lockdown due to covid in both Years 9 and 10, yet they have not let this get in their way of success.

“We wish all our students well as they progress onto their chosen next steps including staying on into sixth form, continuing with their education elsewhere or taking up an apprenticeship and training.

"I would also like to thank the staff and the families of our students for their support throughout the GCSE journey.”

Lauren Mitchell with her results

A number of St Joseph pupils reacted to their results and are looking forward to what comes next for them.

Lauren Mitchell, 16, said: “I’m very happy with my results. It’s enough to get me into sixth form so I’m very happy with my sciences and everything else. It’s a big relief, I was very nervous coming in but I’m really happy. I found the exams quite difficult and challenging but I’m just happy it all worked out.”

Harry Thompson, 16, who got Bs and Cs in his subject as well as a five in English and Maths, said: “I’m really happy. I’m going to do an engineering course at Gateshead College so I’m looking forward to that.

Macey Rodgers, 16, said: “I got all the grades I needed and passed everything. It’s helped me get into sixth form and I;m really excited for it.”

Harry Thompson celebrating his results