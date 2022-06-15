Sue Hedley nursery children since jubilee songs for Hebburn Court Nursing Home residents.

The big events may be over, but various celebrations are still continuing in South Tyneside and beyond to mark the Queen’s 70 years.

The Sue Hedley Nursery School, in Campbell Park Road, Hebburn, were among those keeping the celebrations going after the four-day bank holiday weekend of jubilation.

To help honour the Queen’s seven decades, staff and dozens of children walked to Hebburn Court Care Home, some dressed as Royal guards, others decked out in special hats, to wish their neighbours well as part of the celebrations.

Hebburn Court Nursing Home residents enjoy the entertainment.

Here they sang songs and waved flags, prompting smiles from residents at the home.

It comes after a packed programme of events in South Tyneside to mark the jubilee year, which began at the start of 2022.

Tree planting as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy has been going on across South Tyneside, and scores of street parties, picnics and festivals, have been taking place, mainly over the bank holiday weekend at the start of June.

Official events in the borough included the lighting of beacons, a flotilla on the Tyne, and a town crier reading special proclamations in South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn.

Public buildings, including South Shields town hall, remain decked out in red, white and blue in honour of the Queen.