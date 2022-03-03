St James Catholic Primary School, part of the Bishop Chadwick Trust, wanted to do something a little different on the 25th time the annual event has been held, with ‘Back to the future’ as the theme.

The capsule is scheduled to be dug up in another 25 years, on the 50th World Book Day. Students, parents and teachers are asked to pencil in Monday, March 4 in their 2047 diaries. Each school year selected a book to place in the capsule, which has a commemorative plaque.

These included Harry Potter, Stick Man and The Highway Rat both by Julia Donaldson, Treason by Berlie Doherty, Pig-Heart Boy by Malorie Blackman, Demon Dentist by David Walliams and James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl.

Pupils at St James in Hebburn have buried their time capsule.

Also in the capsule are letters from the children to their older selves, as well as their poetry, creative writing and other memories.

Pupils at the Mountbatten Avenue school were also challenged to take a photograph of themselves reading their favourite story in an ‘unusual place.’ These included Disneyland Paris and in the middle of a rock climb.

Another task was given to parents, who were asked to share their favourite childhood story with their youngsters, who were then asked to bring an object to school linked to the book.

In total there were 25 challenges for students to attempt, with each task completed earning a raffle ticket for a prize draw.

Pupils at St James in Hebburn have buried their time capsule beneath this plaque.

Among the other challenges were writing a book review, finding the most unusual sign to read while out and about and to rewriting a fairy tale but with an alternative plot twist.

Quite bravely, teachers also asked pupils to “Create a story containing one of your St James teachers (no villains though).”

St James’ English coordinator, Victoria Hayden, said: “I’m just so proud of our pupils and their parents too. The parental response has been absolutely fantastic.

“We’ve tried to help create a reading environment at home, although the parents have been doing that anyway.

“The children have also been creating their own audio books and that’s been really lovely. It’s been a very successful World Book Day at the school.”

