Highly acclaimed children’s author returns to roots to inspire future authors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multi-award-winning children’s author David Almond OBE, visited his alma mater, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hebburn, part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, to give an inspirational celebration assembly and workshops to Year 9 pupils aimed at raising aspirations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David talked about his life, career and inspiration as a writer. Liz McEwen, English Teacher said: “David was a truly inspirational and entertaining speaker, who engaged both students and staff with his childhood stories and made writing fiction seem both accessible and possible for everyone.”

The sessions took place in March, following on from World Book Day celebrations. During the assembly David shared his background of being an ordinary working-class boy from Felling who had a dream, and didn’t give up on it, despite receiving many setbacks along the way. He encouraged them to think about their amazing brains and how they have so many stories and experiences which are very much worth sharing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then hosted a writing workshop which encouraged the students to believe in their own creativity. Students were given simple stimuli such as an apple, a padlock and key and, even a tin of sardines, to use to come up with stories. They also created a character and a world for them, before sharing their stories.

David Almond OBE, pictured with teacher Liz McEwen and Year 9 pupils.

Jessica, Year 9 pupil said: “The workshop showed me that writing should be a fun experience where you let your ideas flow, rather than stressing about getting something down on paper. It’s a creative process so just enjoy it!”

David said: “The students were brilliant – attentive, responsive, relaxed. It was wonderful to work with them all.”