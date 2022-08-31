Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Nurserytime South Shields enjoying their trip to the home of The Mariners.

Children from both Nurserytime Hebburn and Nurserytime South Shields were treated with visits to the 1st Cloud Arena, the home of The Mariners.

The little learners from Hebburn were invited for a ‘big science’ workshop, while their counterparts from South Shields had a more arty experience.

Elena Scott, nursery manager at the Hebburn nursery in Victoria Road West said: “Throughout the workshop the children fuelled their curiosity by exploring the wonders of bubbles through experiments.

"The children then had the opportunity to have a look around the stadium and ask any questions they may have.“Nurserytime Hebburn have worked in partnership with SSFC for the past few years and we are looking forward to starting our new sessions of football in-line with the new term.”

Her colleague Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, in Beach Road, said : “Nurserytime currently work in partnership with South Shields Football Club and therefore the club invited their pre-school children to visit their home ground.

"They visited their brand new stand, toured their full stadium and took part in some special arts and crafts activities, including an art competition and designing their own medals.

“We would like to say a huge well done to our children for their excellent behaviour while they were out and a huge thank you to the football club for their hospitality – the children had a fabulous day and learned so much from the hands-on experience they were provided.”

Representatives from South Shields FC are regular attenders at Nurserytime events, including their graduation ceremonies and outdoor performances in North Marine Park.

The football club has much to show-off, after opening its new stand and bringing in impressive new facilities.

After just missing out on promotion last season via the play-offs, the club’s men’s team start in pole position to complete a move out of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Children from Nurserytime Hebburn enjoying their trip to the home of The Mariners.

