Little ones get lessons in arts and sciences with a sporting backdrop as South Shields FC invites nursery children along for special sessions
Little ones have been mastering both the arts and sciences with a sporting backdrop, thanks to a special link-up with South Shields FC.
Children from both Nurserytime Hebburn and Nurserytime South Shields were treated with visits to the 1st Cloud Arena, the home of The Mariners.
The little learners from Hebburn were invited for a ‘big science’ workshop, while their counterparts from South Shields had a more arty experience.
Elena Scott, nursery manager at the Hebburn nursery in Victoria Road West said: “Throughout the workshop the children fuelled their curiosity by exploring the wonders of bubbles through experiments.
Most Popular
-
1
South Tyneside children with special educational needs to benefit from new £1.9m school
-
2
Plans for new eco-friendly classrooms allowing extra places at Bamburgh School in South Shields
-
3
Latest Ofsted judgements for every South Tyneside school as children get ready to return to classrooms
-
4
South Tyneside teenagers win award for their work on National Citizen Service project tackling gender stereotypes via TikTok
-
5
Little ones get lessons in arts and sciences with a sporting backdrop as South Shields FC invites nursery children along for special sessions
"The children then had the opportunity to have a look around the stadium and ask any questions they may have.“Nurserytime Hebburn have worked in partnership with SSFC for the past few years and we are looking forward to starting our new sessions of football in-line with the new term.”
Her colleague Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, in Beach Road, said : “Nurserytime currently work in partnership with South Shields Football Club and therefore the club invited their pre-school children to visit their home ground.
"They visited their brand new stand, toured their full stadium and took part in some special arts and crafts activities, including an art competition and designing their own medals.
“We would like to say a huge well done to our children for their excellent behaviour while they were out and a huge thank you to the football club for their hospitality – the children had a fabulous day and learned so much from the hands-on experience they were provided.”
Representatives from South Shields FC are regular attenders at Nurserytime events, including their graduation ceremonies and outdoor performances in North Marine Park.
The football club has much to show-off, after opening its new stand and bringing in impressive new facilities.
After just missing out on promotion last season via the play-offs, the club’s men’s team start in pole position to complete a move out of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
Popular pub The Lakeside Inn, in Jarrow, is also offering a hospitality package with the club to its customers and fans in the corporate areas of the 1st Cloud Arena, including the new executive boxes.