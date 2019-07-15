Moon landing celebration day at library
It will be one “small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” in South Shields at the weekend.
The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, is planning a day celebrate 50 years since the first moon landing.
On Saturday July 20 the centre is hosting a Space Takeover Day, with a range of activities, which also gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy the Amazing Space exhibition currently running.
The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm includes storytelling with author and illustrator, Simon Bartram, who wrote Bob, The Man on the Moon, space science fun with Big Bang Science Party, a FabLab drop in session where visitors can make space themed key rings and T-shirt art workshops.
Visitors will also be able to take a selfie with a very special guest – Elmer Armstrong, one of the unique painted elephants taking part in Elmer’s Great North Parade which starts on August 21.
The sculpture has been designed and painted by mural artist Mik Richardson, who will also be running the T-shirt art sessions on the day.
Tania Robinson, head of culture at The Word said the award-winning venue was very excited to be celebrating such a landmark day.
She said: “The first moon landing was an incredible achievement and it’s only right it should be properly remembered.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The day is a great opportunity for the whole family to come along and enjoy some fantastic activities to mark this ground breaking occasion.”
The Space Takeover Day is also the first event in a host of space themed activities taking place throughout the summer, which includes arts and crafts every Monday and Thursday, storytelling sessions, coding workshops and even a space movie making activity.
The full programme for Space Takeover Day is:
10am to 3pm FabLab Space Fun (drop in sessions) £4 per creation.
11am to noon/1pm to 2pm – Storytelling with Simon Bartram - £2 per person, booking required. Suitable for 4-7-year-olds.
11am to noon/2pm to 3pm – Big Bang Science Parties - £4 per child, £2 per adult. Booking required. Suitable for 4+.
10.30am to 12.30pm/2pm to 3.30pm T Shirt Art (drop in sessions) . £4 per child, includes T shirt.