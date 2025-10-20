Much-loved South Shields headteacher picks up national award
Chris Rue, the headteacher at Epinay School, on Nevinson Avenue, in South Shields, has been recognised at the Enablement Awards 2025 on Friday, October 17.
During the ceremony, Chris was named as the ‘Most Outstanding Special Education Advisor in the UK’ for the work he carries out both at Epinay and within the wider community.
In a post on the school’s social media, Chris, who has been headteacher at Epinay since 2017, shared the news with the school’s community.
He said: “I had a little trip to London today and I’m so happy to share with you that I picked up the Most Outstanding Special Education Advisor in the UK 2025!
“Great news for the North East and South Tyneside! Team Epinay - we are stronger together!”
The award is the latest recognition for Chris, who has previously been acknowledged for his work when he picked up the Outstanding Contribution Award for Outstanding Headteacher at the Educate North awards in 2023.
Over the course of his time at Epinay, Chris has overseen the relocation of the school from Jarrow to its current site in South Shields, as well as working in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) education advisory roles with various local authorities.
Chris recently met with Emma Lewell, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, to highlight the issues that children, their families, and schools are facing when it comes to SEND provisions.
He, along with the rest of Epinay School’s staff and pupils, also welcomed a delegation from Hong Kong earlier this year to showcase to them how schools can deliver effective career guidance for young people with SEND.
You can find out more about Epinay School by visiting: https://epinay.org/.