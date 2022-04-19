National Offer Day 2022: These are the schools in South Tyneside with outstanding Ofsted ratings

Today (Tuesday, April 19) parents across the borough have discovered which primary school their children will attend in the next academic year.

A letter and email sent to parents today will include a set of instructions for the next steps as well as a deadline for accepting or declining the offer.

Schools up and down the country are inspected to assess their performance on the key areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted inspections. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Each criteria is then graded outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate, with the school then given an overall judgement.

A total of 12 Primary schools across South Tyneside have been given the top ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted in the most recent full report from the Government-run agency.

Take a look at the schools in the borough which have been given the special badge of honour according to the Gov.uk website.

Cleadon Church of England Academy – rated outstanding on 25-11-2011

East Boldon Infants' School – rated outstanding on 11-01-2008

Epinay Business and Enterprise School – rated outstanding on 29-03-2018

Hadrian Primary School – rated outstanding on 16-06-2008

Marine Park Primary School – rated outstanding on 09-03-2017

Mortimer Primary School – rated outstanding on 19-12-2012

St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, Hebburn – rated outstanding on 23-01-2019

St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy – rated outstanding on 15-09-2021

St Bede's Catholic Primary School, South Shields – rated outstanding on 21-03-2013

St Gregory's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – rated outstanding on 29-02-2012

St Matthew's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – rated outstanding on 06-07-2012