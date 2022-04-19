National Offer Day 2022: These are the schools in South Tyneside with outstanding Ofsted ratings

Today (Tuesday, April 19) parents across the borough have discovered which primary school their children will attend in the next academic year.
A letter and email sent to parents today will include a set of instructions for the next steps as well as a deadline for accepting or declining the offer.
Schools up and down the country are inspected to assess their performance on the key areas of effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and outcomes for pupils.
Each criteria is then graded outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate, with the school then given an overall judgement.
A total of 12 Primary schools across South Tyneside have been given the top ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted in the most recent full report from the Government-run agency.
Take a look at the schools in the borough which have been given the special badge of honour according to the Gov.uk website.
Cleadon Church of England Academy – rated outstanding on 25-11-2011
East Boldon Infants' School – rated outstanding on 11-01-2008
Epinay Business and Enterprise School – rated outstanding on 29-03-2018
Hadrian Primary School – rated outstanding on 16-06-2008
Marine Park Primary School – rated outstanding on 09-03-2017
Mortimer Primary School – rated outstanding on 19-12-2012
St Aloysius Catholic Infant School, Hebburn – rated outstanding on 23-01-2019
St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy – rated outstanding on 15-09-2021
St Bede's Catholic Primary School, South Shields – rated outstanding on 21-03-2013
St Gregory's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – rated outstanding on 29-02-2012
St Matthew's RC Voluntary Aided Primary School – rated outstanding on 06-07-2012
Valley View Primary School – rated outstanding on 04-07-2014