New employment programme developed by women's charity to help women into work

A South Tyneside women’s charity has developed a new innovative employment programme to help young women develop their skills and find work.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT
Bright Futures, John William Street, South Shields
The programme has been developed by Bright Futures Young Women’s Project, an award-winning charity in South Shields which provides girls and women aged 16-25 with tools and resources to create a brighter future for themselves.

The programme provides young women aged 16-25 with the opportunity to develop their employability skills and boost their confidence.

Bright Futures new employment programme takes a holistic and tailored approach to meet the needs of each young woman completing the programme. The programme provides comprehensive support to young women to develop their confidence, self-esteem both personally and professionally.

The programme will also help the young women with CV writing providing the skills and resources to sustain the ability to write CV’s during the programme and beyond. The young women will receive help looking for work, preparing for interviews and fully funded training opportunities to further increase their skills and capabilities.

Bright Futures employment programme will empower young women encouraging and guiding them to succeed and achieve their aspirations in their future careers.

Hannah Woodward a project worker at Bright Futures said: “We are so excited to be launching our new employment programme, it’s a fantastic and comprehensive programme designed to support young women’s personal and professional development.

“If you’re a young woman aged between 16-25 and would like to complete our employment programme, I’d encourage you to get in touch, I’d love to support you on your employment journey.”

For further information about the programme contact Hannah by emailing [email protected]

