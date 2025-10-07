New headteacher joins St Joseph’s Catholic Primary in Jarrow

Anthony Kennedy joined the school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education School, in September following the retirement of Paul Craig at the end of the summer term.

Mr Kennedy has always worked in Catholic education and describes taking the headteacher role as his proudest achievement in his career.

“As a practising Catholic who is proud of my faith, to lead a Catholic school is my proudest moment,” says the married dad-of-three.

“My grandfather was in education and would be proud of it too. I was really excited to join the school; we are building on strong foundations.

Headteacher Anthony Kennedy with pupils of St Joseph's in Jarrow.

“St Joseph’s is a fantastic school and it has so much outdoor space and we want the children to enjoy that. I appreciate the value of play. We have the space so it would be a real advantage to develop a great outdoor space. I also want to make international links, as it gives children such great opportunities, different perspectives and experiences.”

He says there is no such thing as a typical day in school life, “which is why I love it”.

“I always like to get into school early to reflect on the day ahead, check emails and set up for the day,” he says.

“I like to be out and about in school to meet parents and families. Mr Craig was here for over 10 years, and you can see how much he means to the community. If I don’t have to be at my desk I try to get around the classrooms and see the children. It’s all about building relationships with the whole school community.

Headteacher Anthony Kennedy with pupils of St Joseph's, Jarrow

“I love the interaction with the children. I’m very much a people person. We play a significant role in these children’s lives and their families’ lives, which is a privilege.”

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk