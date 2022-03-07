Nursery children in South Shields mark World Book Day 2022 in style

Nurserytime South Shields invited children and staff to dress-up as either their favourite book character or in their favourite bedtime story attire to mark the occasion.

And Helen Coulson, nursery manager, said everyone looked ‘absolutely fabulous’.

The Nurserytime team provided an array of story-themed activities throughout the nursery to bring their stories to life.

Children' at Nurserytime South Shields celebrating World Book Day.

And all children at the nursery received a story book e-voucher towards a book of their choice as part of the official World Book Day initiative.

It was part of a string of book-related events marked by Nurserytime recently, including 'National Storytelling Week', 'National Tell a Fairytale Day' as well as 'World Book Day'.

Helen said: "As we return to some form of normality following the pandemic, we really hope to instil a love of stories and develop our children’s vocabulary celebrating these special events, as well as through our every day practice.

"We hope to re-establish our close links with our childrens' librarian within South Tyneside and resume taking full advantage of all 'The Word' has to offer.”

Children in nurseries and schools across South Tyneside took part in World Book Day/Week events, with hundreds dressing up as their favourite characters – joining in with thousands around the UK and the world.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO on in 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and it is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

World Book Day founder Baroness Gail Rebuck said “We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”

She said spending just 10 minutes a day reading and sharing stories with children can make a crucial difference to their future success and it’s fun for all involved.

