After being previously judged good, West Park Kindergarten in South Shields was deemed to be outstanding in all areas.

The report highlighted how children “engaged exceptionally well” with a “highly ambitious curriculum” and praised the “exceptional” level of independence demonstrated by the children.

The children were also commended for their “impeccable” behaviour and high levels of respect shown for each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being informed of the judgement, Training Manager Shaney Philpott said: “It was absolutely electric when we got the news. People were in tears and it was the best feeling ever.

"It has been a long time coming but we are absolutely over the moon. It’s an amazing result.”

Shaney was particularly please with the recognition of how the nursery had manged the impact of Covid as well as the engagement shown by children in their learning which she said the report described as one of “fascination and wonder”.

Staff and children at West Park Kindergarten have been celebrating their outstanding Ofsted judgement.

The report also commended the nursery for it’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and the relationships established with parents.

Inspector Emma Allison stated: “Children, particularly those with SEND, thrive in all aspects of their development. Staff liaise very closely with parents

and other professionals to focus on specific areas of development. Leaders use additional funding to target specific areas of development for children and to

help them to prepare for their eventual move to school.

West Park Kindergarten Training Manager Shaney Philpott said there were tears of joy from staff after finding out about their outstanding judgement.

"Partnership working with parents is a real strength of the setting. Parents are involved in all aspects of their children's learning. They offer their compliments to leaders and staff regarding how they managed Covid including providing home learning packs and regular 'keep in touch' sessions.”

West Park Kindergarten is one of four South Tyneside nurseries managed by the Early Learning Partnership and is the final provider in their quartet of kindergartens to be judged outstanding, along with Westoe Village, Harton Village and Bede Burn in Jarrow.

Director Eamonn Gribben said: “This was the first nursery we opened 22 years ago and so being judged outstanding was the best feeling I’ve had in a long time. It’s a remarkable achievement but the staff have worked extremely hard and done an exceptional job – as they do everyday.”

A message from the editor:

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.