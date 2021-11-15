And children from the nearby Nurserytime nursery, who work closely with Friends of Hebburn Cemetery, played their part.

The youngsters created a moving floral tribute, with dozens of poppies marking out the word ‘hero’ in the cemetery, and were on hand to show visitors their creation.

Children from Nurserytime Hebburn with their poppy tribute.

Elena Wood, manager of Nurserytime Hebburn, based in Victoria Road West, said: “The children took great pride in showing passers by their hard work.

"The children are currently working with the cemetery to raise money for a defibrillator and are taking part in a sponsored walk around the cemetery.

"We are also hosting a Christmas singalong on December 6 with the cemetery to give thank you for all the work they have done with the children this year.”

Children from Nurserytime have worked with Friends of Hebburn Cemetery on a number of projects.

The Remembrance display in Hebburn Cemetery.

And the Friends group were so touched by the efforts of children and staff in helping with their work at the site, they decided to issue the children with certificates to include them in their royal honour.

The group launched in 2017 to help stop vandalism at the cemetery and have since played a key role in supporting the Hebburn community and looking after the area.

Children from Nurserytime Hebburn played a part in the impressive Remembrance displays.

Since launching, the group has been able to install CCTV at the cemetery, maintain graves, go on and regular litter picks and recently paid tribute to the Sir Tom Moore and the victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a memorial.

The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities.