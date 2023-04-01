Officer administrator retires after working almost 28 years at a South Tyneside junior school

Ann Robinson first started working at the school as a school officer administrator, on Chesterton Road, on October 31, 1995.

After working at the school for almost 28 years, Ann has decided that it is now time to retire and worked her last day on Friday, March 31.

Michelle Collinson, the headteacher of Biddick Hall Junior School, has thanked Ann for all her work at the school over the years and wishes her a happy retirement.

Ann Robinson with pupils from Biddick Hall Junior School.

She said: “Ann has been an integral part of the school and will be deeply missed by staff, parents and pupils.

“A special assembly was held where pupils presented her with a range of gifts from funds that were collected by parents of the school.

"Everyone at Biddick Hall Junior School wishes her a long, happy and healthy retirement."