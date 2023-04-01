News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
21 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
22 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
22 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Officer administrator retires after working almost 28 years at a South Tyneside junior school

The headteacher at Biddick Hall Junior School has praised a school officer administrator who is retiring after nearly 28 years of service to the school.

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st Apr 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 10:45 BST

Ann Robinson first started working at the school as a school officer administrator, on Chesterton Road, on October 31, 1995.

After working at the school for almost 28 years, Ann has decided that it is now time to retire and worked her last day on Friday, March 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michelle Collinson, the headteacher of Biddick Hall Junior School, has thanked Ann for all her work at the school over the years and wishes her a happy retirement.

Ann Robinson with pupils from Biddick Hall Junior School.
Ann Robinson with pupils from Biddick Hall Junior School.
Ann Robinson with pupils from Biddick Hall Junior School.
Most Popular
Read More
Shields Gazette newsletters: How to sign up for the Gazette's FREE emails to get...

She said: “Ann has been an integral part of the school and will be deeply missed by staff, parents and pupils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A special assembly was held where pupils presented her with a range of gifts from funds that were collected by parents of the school.

"Everyone at Biddick Hall Junior School wishes her a long, happy and healthy retirement."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

South Tyneside