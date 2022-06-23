Parents say children ‘flourish’ at South Shields nursery judged as good following Ofsted inspection

Inspectors highlighted the nursery, which is based at Marine Park Children’s Centre, was a “friendly” nursery where staff work well together and have a good understanding of each child’s individual care needs.

Children were identified as being “very happy, confident and inquisitive learners” who respond to a “broad range of stimulating activities”.

The report added: “Staff are always close by to respond to children's needs and have high expectations for children's behaviour. Children learn to behave and interact well together. Staff are calm and positive role models, teaching them good manners and respect.”

A key aspect of the report was the strong relationships with parents who inspectors said “speak highly of the staff” and say their “children flourish” at the nursery.

Parents surveyed by Ofsted said their children were more confident, tried new foods and their oracy had developed.

Samantha Young, whose son Tommy-Paul and daughter Louisiana go to the nursery, said: “The staff are absolutely brilliant and the children love every single one of them. We access the two year offer which has really improved my children’s outcomes for their future. They can count, they both know all their colours and are now very confident children. I would advise any parent to use this nursery for their child.”

Cllr Adam Ellison (left) at Stanley's Nursery with Nathan and Samantha Young, their children Louisiana and Tommy-Paul, and nursery manager Andrea King (centre).

Samantha was keen to stress the nursery had been of benefit to her whole family.

She added: “The extra support is also great for someone like me as I’ve had time to run the family home and work part-time as well. I’ve used the centre since 2015. We love using the sensory room and soft play and I’ve used training such as baby massage, and baby weighing with the health visitors. I have also used the centre to help me stop smoking.”

The Nursery comes under the leadership of South Tyneside Council. Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, Councillor Adam Ellison said: “Well done to Stanley’s. This outcome is testament to the hard-work of the staff and the environment that they create for our families. Every child deserves the best start in life and that’s exactly what this nursery does.