The nursery, which was judged outstanding in all areas, was described by inspectors as “welcoming, inviting and stimulating” and a place where children “thrive” and are comfortable in their surroundings.

Inspectors also praised the “strong bonds” formed with staff and the “child-led approach, which supports each child to learn and achieve”.

After being informed of the judgement, nursery manager Sammy Jo-Bettley said: “It was a tough inspection and after being judged outstanding it was very emotional – emotions were through the roof. It was a relief, and when I broke the news to the staff there were a lot of tears and we are planning on having a big party on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was lovely to see lots of the amazing things the inspector said about our beautiful children.”

Sammy was particularly pleased the report highlighted the educational provision at the nursery.

Commenting on the curriculum, lead inspector Eileen Grimes said: “The curriculum for children is highly ambitious and runs through the whole

Westoe Village Kindergarten manager Sammy Bettley said "emotions were through the roof" following their outstanding Ofsted judgement.

setting with seamless fluency. Staff plan excellent first-hand experiences to help children to learn about their local community and the wider world.

"Staff are highly skilled at maximising spontaneous opportunities to extend children's learning. For example, when children discover a spider's web, staff encourage children to think how to they can make their own.

"Support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) is superb. Staff quickly identify if children need extra support with their learning.”

Westoe Village Kindergarten has received an outstanding judgement in its latest Ofsted report.

Sammy added: “Nurseries are now very much seen as early years educators. The Ofsted bar has been raised and the education of the children runs throughout the report. It’s been a very challenging period with the pandemic and so to get this judgement is amazing.

"We are all part of one big team and couldn’t have done it without each other.”

The report also commended the polite and respectful behaviour of the children and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.