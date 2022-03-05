Hebburn Lakes Primary School has donated a defibrillator’s to Sue Hedley Nursery, in Campbell Park Road, after fundraising efforts yielded enough money for the supply and installation for two.

When pupils returned to school for the new academic year in September, there was lots of discussion about what happened to Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020.

And children and staff realised how important a defibrillator can be in potentially saving a life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Lakes primary school pupils Coen Isherwood and Felicia Ekroth present a Defibrillator to Judith Reay headteacher at Sue Hedley Nursery. Looking on are Hebburn Lakes parents Sarah Summerhill (left) and Michelle Butler (right, with Amanda Moody the Headteacher at Hebburn Lakes who is holding a Defibrillator that has been installed at the school.

Early in her teaching career Headteacher, Amanda Moody had experienced a young girl collapsing during sports day whilst taking part in a race and knew how much the school would benefit having a defibrillator installed.

She said: “Had we a defibrillator that day who knows we could have saved that girl’s life but sadly she died. I hope we never need to use the defibrillator but it’s good to know it’s there in case we ever need it.

“As a result, the school council felt that part of their work for this year, they could raise funds to have a defibrillator in school. With the help of parents, staff and the whole school community we set about a fundraising campaign.”

Sarah Summerill, a nurse who’s son attends the school, set the wheels in motion to start the fundraising along with her mum, Michelle Butler, a former nurse.

Whatever the weather, Sarah and Michelle were out on the playground collecting cash for the life-saving piece of equipment.

Sarah said: "I work in A&E so it’s quite common for me to use defibrillators, but any major building where there’s a lot of people there should be one installed.”

Michelle added: “It was satisfying our fundraising efforts paid off, to raise enough money for two was phenomenal.”

Just under £2,000 was raised by the school and parents to fund the two defibrillators. The school decided to donate to the nursery as it was close by and a majority of their pupils come from that nursery.

School bosses thanked to Sarah and Michelle for setting up the fundraising, as well as everyone who donated to the cause.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.